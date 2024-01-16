JET 24/FOX 66 meteorologist Tom Atkins reported that Erie has received a lake effect snow warning for Tuesday, Jan. 16. This warning will expire at 7 p.m.

Atkins stated that the lake effect band is moving to the north, offshore. Any additional accumulation would seem to be over the northeastern part of the county from the city to Northeast. These areas could possibly see an additional 1-3 inches before the band completely goes out over the lake.

Wind chill advisories will remain Tuesday overnight until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, where wind chills can get down to -15 degrees.