From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist.

There is much less coverage to the south in Warren and Crawford counties with around an inch or less there. It will be blustery and cold with temperature highs in the 20s and wind chill factors in the teens. Similar accumulations are possible overnight.

