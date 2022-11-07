Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A rare total lunar eclipse will happen tonight in northwest Pennsylvania.

At about 4 a.m. early Tuesday morning, the shadow of the earth will start to cover the moon. The moon will become 50% covered by 4:45 a.m., with a total coverage beginning at 5:15 a.m.

Total coverage will continue through 6:42 a.m. before tapering off to 50% partial by 7:15 a.m. The best color will develop around 6 a.m., with the moon turning a deep red/maroon color.

No rain is expected for the event, but there may be some cloud cover in some areas on a northeast flow off the lake, which may develop some broken low-level cloud cover during the eclipse.

Hopefully, the clouds won’t block your ability to see the eclipse.