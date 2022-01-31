Major winter storm later this week

A large winter storm will develop in the Rockies Tuesday, and eventually affect us in the local area by midweek.

Precipitation will begin as mainly rain on Wednesday, then transition to some mixed precipitation Wednesday night.

Colder air will change the mix to snow Thursday into Friday.

Some heavy snow is possible, with the potential for significant snow amounts of at least a foot if not more for the end of the week.

Travel will be difficult Wednesday night with the combination of the freezing mix and heavier snow for the end of the week.

Clearing of streets will also be a challenge as many have just dug out from the last storm that dumped close to 2′ in parts of the area, only to get more significant snow later this week.

Falling temperatures will also make roadways slippery. We will continue to monitor this situation.

