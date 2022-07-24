Our weather team here at JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com has provided a midday weather update concerning the upcoming predicted storms.

At the time of writing, there are no major changes. The team is keeping an eye on an isolated strong storm over in Venango County.

There is still a severe weather threat at this time that could continue into the evening.

There is still a chance of strong storms. The Tornado risk has also decreased slightly.

The SPC has also shifted to level three out of five slightly east which could clip Erie and Crawford counties over into Warren and Chautauqua counties.

There is at this time still a risk of damaging wind gusts. These gusts could get more active later on, but at the moment there is no major concern for the afternoon other than an isolated storm.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for Chautauqua, Warren, Forest, and Venango through 10 PM.

No local counties outside of Warren are included in this thunderstorm watch due to high uncertainty.

This may change later on, but it has been reported that the severe threat is a tad lower for the remainder of the afternoon.

There could still be a few gusty storms south east.

