(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An unfortunate side of the sunnier and warmer weather is the increase in brush and vegetation fires around the area.

Pictured below in the first image is one fire that developed in the Union City area on Monday, and there were four others in Warren County. The second image is the forecast map for Tuesday, which shows much of western Pennsylvania in moderate fire danger.

This trend will continue for the rest of the week. Also, residents should watch out for increasing winds over the next couple of days will make things more volatile.

