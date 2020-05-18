Morning Weather Forecast 5/18/2020

Warm front will continue to slowly move north, with some showers into midday or early afternoon. Will keep the threat of some showers tonight into tomorrow with some waves moving through the flow.

Meteorologist Tom Divecchio 10:45am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.73 /Normal:

1.84″/ Year: 14.83″/Normal: 13.46″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:38 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 41 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with some showers into midday, then a chance of leftover showers later in the afternoon

High: 68-73

Wind: NE-E 5-15, with some gusts to 25 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy through midnight with a few showers possible, then some clearing

Low: 48-53

Wind: SE-E 5-15

TUESDAY:

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. May get a shower or two

High: 64-68

Winds: ESE 12-25Toggle panel: Search Engine Optimization