Morning Weather Forecast 5/22/2020

Upper low will finally drift north out of the Ohio valley today, spreading more clouds and some scattered PM showers. The showers will continue tonight, then diminish tomorrow. Warmer air arrives for the end of the holiday weekend into Memorial Day.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:
2.29″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.91″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset 8:42 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 47 Minutes
TODAY:
Increasing cloudiness. Scattered PM showers developing
High: 66-70
Winds: SE 5-10, becoming variable
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with showery periods, mainly before midnight
Low: 57 Erie/53-56 Inland/Mountains
Wind: Light & Variable
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning Erie to Meadville. Showers possible through the day farther east
High: 69-73
Winds: Variable 5