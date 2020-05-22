Morning Weather Forecast 5/22/2020

Upper low will finally drift north out of the Ohio valley today, spreading more clouds and some scattered PM showers. The showers will continue tonight, then diminish tomorrow. Warmer air arrives for the end of the holiday weekend into Memorial Day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:

2.29″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.91″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset 8:42 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 47 Minutes

TODAY:

Increasing cloudiness. Scattered PM showers developing

High: 66-70

Winds: SE 5-10, becoming variable

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with showery periods, mainly before midnight

Low: 57 Erie/53-56 Inland/Mountains

Wind: Light & Variable

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning Erie to Meadville. Showers possible through the day farther east

High: 69-73

Winds: Variable 5