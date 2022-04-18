(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A combination of a nor’easter, plus some lake-enhanced snow will drop some snow on the Erie area Monday into Tuesday.

Radar has confirmed rain along the lakeshore, and snow in the south and east. Overnight into Tuesday, expect a fresh coating to an inch or 2 of snow near the lakeshore, and 3-6 inches of snow to the south and east of I-90.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to be in the 70s.