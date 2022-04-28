Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While it is still a bit cool, it is nice to see the sunshine! And there will be plenty more for Friday into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will slowly and steadily increase, too.

High pressure will become established for the next few days. The end result will be sunny days and chilly nights, with areas of frost and freeze likely to the south of I-90. If you’ve already started planting for the season, make sure to cover any cold sensitive plants the next couple of nights.

Sunny Into The Weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb heading through the weekend and into next week. But showers and maybe a few thunderstorms return, too. A sneak peak ahead to Mother’s Day weekend, and unfortunately, temperatures look cooler yet again, but that may change.