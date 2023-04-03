Penelec crews have been working around the clock to restore power to thousands of customers.

Crews had their work cut out for them following strong winds and severe thunderstorms. According to Penelec officials, there are currently about 11,000 customers without power.

That is down from 121,000 from Saturday night after the winds blew through. Erie County initially had 5,100 customers out Saturday afternoon, and almost all of them have power back up and running.

Everyone without power should have their lights back on by Tuesday, April 4, at 11 p.m.