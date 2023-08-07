(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Most of the state will be impacted by severe storms Monday.

Northwestern Pennsylvania’s risk for severe thunderstorms has lowered as of Monday afternoon. However, there are risks of heavy downpours in the area.

could see severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and into the early evening before they taper off.

Central and southern Pennsylvania could see tornados, large hail, and localized flooding Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service reports a tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for the following Pennsylvania counties:

Adams

Bedford

Blair

Cambria

Camerson

Centre

Clearfield

Clinton

Columbia

Cumberland

Dauphin

Franklin

Fulton

Huntingdon

Juniata

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lycoming

Mifflin

Montour

Northumberland

Perry

Potter

Schuylkill

Snyder

Somerset

Sullivan

Tioga

Union

York

Portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and Kentucky are also under a tornado watch Monday.

As Pennsylvania braces for strong storms Monday, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding Pennsylvanians to stay prepared in case of power outages and/or flooding.

Heavy rain and high winds can bring down trees, branches, wires and more.

Storm preparation tips

Know Your Utility Hotlines – Write down, print or save toll-free outage hotlines for your electric utility and/or your natural gas utility, which are listed on your monthly bills and posted on the PUC website.

– Write down, print or save toll-free outage hotlines for your electric utility and/or your natural gas utility, which are listed on your monthly bills and posted on the PUC website. Save Utility Website Address – Your utility’s outage reporting system can provide updates on repair and restoration efforts. Bookmark these electric utility outage sites and natural gas company websites.

– Your utility’s outage reporting system can provide updates on repair and restoration efforts. Bookmark these electric utility outage sites and natural gas company websites. Keep Your Cell Phone Charged – A well-charged phone will keep you in contact with your utility, other emergency services and family members during any power outage.

– A well-charged phone will keep you in contact with your utility, other emergency services and family members during any power outage. Secure Supplies – Keep necessary food, medicine and other supplies on-hand, including batteries for flashlights.

Power Outage Tips

Call Your Utility Hotline to Report Outages – Do not assume that the utility already knows about your outage or that others have already called.

– Do not assume that the utility already knows about your outage or that others have already called. Keep Clear of Wires – Do NOT touch or approach any fallen lines.

– Do NOT touch or approach any fallen lines. Stay Away from Objects or Puddles in contact with downed power lines.

in contact with downed power lines. Do NOT Try to Remove Trees or Limbs from power lines.

from power lines. Pre-Charge Cellular Phones or keep a portable cell phone charger on hand. Plan to use a corded phone, cordless phones will not work without electricity.

or keep a portable cell phone charger on hand. Plan to use a corded phone, cordless phones will not work without electricity. Do NOT Call 9-1-1 to Report Power Outages – report those to your utility. Calling 9-1-1 to report non-emergency issues like service outages can take resources away from other emergencies. SPECIAL NOTE: If you see a downed power line, immediately call your electric utility and/or 9-1-1.



What to do while waiting for power to be restored

Use Flashlights or Battery-Operated Lanterns for emergency lighting. Do not use candles or other potential fire hazards.

for emergency lighting. Do not use candles or other potential fire hazards. Turn Off Lights and Electrical Appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer. When power comes back on, it may come back with momentary “surges” or “spikes” that can damage equipment.

except for the refrigerator and freezer. When power comes back on, it may come back with momentary “surges” or “spikes” that can damage equipment. Leave One Light On – After you turn the lights off, turn one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances.

– After you turn the lights off, turn one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances. Use Generators Safely – If you use a generator, do NOT run it inside a building or garage or anywhere close to a window or vent. Also, connect the equipment you want to operate directly to the outlets on the generator, not the electrical system for your home or business, which could shock or injure utility crews working on nearby power lines. Additional generator tips are available here.

– If you use a generator, do NOT run it inside a building or garage or anywhere close to a window or vent. Also, connect the equipment you want to operate directly to the outlets on the generator, not the electrical system for your home or business, which could shock or injure utility crews working on nearby power lines. Additional generator tips are available here. Check on Elderly Neighbors and those with special needs who might need additional assistance.

Natural gas safety tips

Check Gas Appliances – Electric power outages can affect appliances that operate on natural gas. If they do not function properly when power is restored, call a professional for service.

– Electric power outages can affect appliances that operate on natural gas. If they do not function properly when power is restored, call a professional for service. Evacuate if You Smell Natural Gas – Get everyone out of the building immediately.

– Get everyone out of the building immediately. Leave the Door Open and Do NOT Use Phones ; do NOT switch lights or appliances on or off; and do NOT take any other action while inside the building.

; do NOT switch lights or appliances on or off; and do NOT take any other action while inside the building. Call 9-1-1 from a safe location – After you are safely outside, call 9-1-1 from your cell phone or a neighboring home or business.

