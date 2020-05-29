Breaking News
Department of Health: 70,735 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,464 deaths
1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold news conference in the Rose Garden LIVE: Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health give COVID-19 update

Picture Perfect Weather- Abigail Clark

Picture Perfect Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar