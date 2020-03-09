Picture Perfect Weather- Mariana Mancuso

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Digital Exclusive
Your Local Election HQ
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
Loving Giving Local
Alexa Flash News Brief
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Big Race Daytona
What’s New?
Top Stories
LIVE NOW: Coronavirus closes sites around the world; stocks, oil prices sink
Outbreak Update: Weekday coronavirus stream to launch Monday
Police looking to identify burglary suspect
Construction continues on First Presbyterian Church of Girard
Video
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Special
Sports
Masters Report
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Top Stories
Mercyhurst Women’s Hockey Team of the Week (3-8-20)
Video
Gannon Women’s Basketball Upsets #7 IUP For PSAC Tournament Crown, Earns Hosting Rights For First Two Rounds of NCAA’s As Two Seed
Video
Mercyhurst Men’s Basketball Returns to NCAA Tournament With Trip to West Liberty to Face Charleston
Video
Mercyhurst Women’s Hockey To Travel to Top Seed Cornell to Start NCAA Tournament
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Hidden History
Hometown Heroes
iRock Fitness Video
Jet Pet
LECOM Motivation Monday
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Wild Stuff
The Mel Robbins Show
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
2020 YourErie.com/Andover Bank Golf Pass
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Community
Operation Skilled Workforce
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
Contests
Contests
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Closed Caption
YourErie 2Go
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pam Masi named Erie Art Museum interim executive director
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Stock trading halted for 15 minutes over fears of the coronavirus and oil prices
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
LIVE NOW: Coronavirus closes sites around the world; stocks, oil prices sink
Picture Perfect Weather- Mariana Mancuso
Picture Perfect Weather
Posted:
Mar 9, 2020 / 01:05 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2020 / 01:05 PM EDT
Events Calendar