1  of  7
Breaking News
Breaking: County Executive declares disaster emergency Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens Breaking: All non-essential stores to close for next two weeks Presque Isle Downs and Casino suspending operations at midnight Mercyhurst University moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester Erie Home and Garden Expo cancelled Trial term suspended for the week
Live Now
To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Picture Perfect Weather- Roman Liniewski

Picture Perfect Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar