(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A quick burst of rain to snow showers will move across our area, starting around 4 p.m. along the lakeshore, and exiting Warren to Franklin corridor by 8 p.m.

This will happen in a 1-2 hour time period for any given location. The main concerns are wind gusts to and above 40 mph, which can reduce visibilities in the quick 1″ snowfall that is expected.

Also, any moisture from the rain or snow on untreated surfaces can freeze rapidly as temperatures fall quickly into the low 30s Wednesday evening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

View a real-time look at the weather in your area on our WxCAM Network.