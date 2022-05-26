Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Look for rounds of rain and a couple of thunderstorms with brief downpours overnight into Friday morning. Some steadier rain initially on Friday will taper through the morning. While another shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, expect several hours of cloudy, humid and rain free weather.

Rainfall Past 7 Days in Erie

A cold front sweeps through by Saturday. A few more lingering showers will be possible through Saturday morning and then expect more sunshine to return, as the sky clears through the afternoon. Expect quite a bit of sunshine through the rest of Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Weekend.

It will turn even warmer and more humid heading through the weekend. For Memorial Day, the weather is looking great for all the parades and observances. We expect nothing but sunshine and summery warmth with no chance of rain.