Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rain and dense fog will persist through this afternoon in Erie County as temperatures fall in this chilly, damp air mass.

The dense fog has reduced visibility to around a quarter of a mile or less in some areas of Erie County. The fog is expected to lift by Thursday evening.

View our WxCAM Network here for a real-time view of the weather in your area.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to use low-beam headlights when driving through fog. Use fog lights if you have them. Never use high-beam lights in fog.

Temperatures fell from the mid-50s into the mid-40s Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with showers ending in the evening.

Get the latest forecast at yourerie.com/weather.