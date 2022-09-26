(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy rain has fallen in the Erie County area in the last 24-36 hours, with anywhere from 2” to locally 7” of rainfall reported.

The weather set up is such that more bands of rain will rotate through Erie County into Tuesday, allowing for another 1-3” of rain on top of what has already fallen. There have been no reports of major flooding so far, but that could change in the county as more rain falls through Tuesday.

Special care should be exercised when traveling over the next 24 hours as some roads may become flooded.

