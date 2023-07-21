Severe weather swept through the region Thursday night and thousands are still without power Friday morning in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Everything from high wind speeds and flash flooding to severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings, and to top it all off, hail the size of golf balls was seen in some areas.

Thousands are without power in the tri-county area.

The Penelec outage map is reporting as of Friday at 11 a.m., there are 1,299 people without power still in Crawford County. There are 779 people still without power in Warren County, and 450 still without power in Erie County.

Among the hardest hit areas were Corry, Union City and Waterford.