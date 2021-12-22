Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
National News
Digital Exclusive
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
China 2022
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Are families changing holiday plans due to COVID-19?
Video
Here's why some Christmas trees are upside-down
Pedestrian on bicycle struck by vehicle on West Lake Road
Five things to know about Biden’s omicron plan
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2021 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Fairview Soars Over McLane in Battle of Unbeatens
Video
Kent State Knocks Of Edinboro In MAC Dual
Video
NHL entering temporary shutdown as COVID surges: AP source
High school hoops Monday (12-20-21)
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Destination PA
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
Hispanic Heritage Month
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Marketplace
Andover Bank/YourErie.com Golf Pass
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Operation Skilled Workforce
Holiday Vacations – Hawaii Trip
Community
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Foster Erie Placement Bag Drive
AARP Fraud Watch
Midnight Mass
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Digital Exclusive Inland Forecast
Regional Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 22, 2021 / 12:18 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2021 / 12:18 AM EST
Don't Miss
Are families changing holiday plans due to COVID-19?
Video
Here's why some Christmas trees are upside-down
Pedestrian on bicycle struck by vehicle on West Lake Road
More News