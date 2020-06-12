Digital Exclusive Lakeshore Forecast

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election Results
Your Local Election HQ
We’re Open!
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Digital Exclusive
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
News Specials
Alexa Flash News Brief
Remarkable Women
What’s New?
Top Stories
38 arrested in massive meth bust crossing Erie and multiple Pennsylvania counties
Video
Local elected officials react to Erie County remaining in yellow phase
Video
Trump Admin proposes sweeping changes to US asylum laws
Video
Crawford Area Transportation Authority hires company to sanitize entire bus fleet
Video
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
Spring 2020 Severe Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Masters Report
Top Stories
Edinboro University Sports Information Director Bob Shreve Announces Retirement
Stippich Signs with Martin Methodist College
Video
Allegheny Putting Finishing Touches on Arena Floor
Video
Wolf administration issues guidance for sports to resume in yellow and green counties
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Hidden History
Hometown Heroes
iRock Fitness Video
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
LECOM Motivation Monday
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Wild Stuff
The Mel Robbins Show
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Virtual Home Show
Community
Operation Skilled Workforce
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
Celebrating the Class of 2020
Contests
Virtual Valedictorian
Contests
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Closed Caption
YourErie 2Go
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Digital Exclusive Lakeshore Forecast
Regional Forecasts
Posted:
Jun 12, 2020 / 07:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2020 / 07:40 PM EDT
Events Calendar