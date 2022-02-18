Digital Exclusive Lakeshore Forecast

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Digital Exclusive
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Remarkable Women
China 2022
Black History Month
BestReviews
Alexa
PR Newswire Press Releases
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Calendar
Top Stories
Play Port debuts laser tag arena in Erie
Multiple fire departments battle blaze at Crawford County lumber business
Video
Homeowners face flooding and basement pump-outs after rain and snow melt
Video
Local monument makers deal with shortages
Video
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2021 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights (2-17-22)
Video
Athlete of the Week: Reagan Rand
Video
Penn State Blue-White game set for spring 2022
Big Second Period Helps Otters Outskate Ice Dogs
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Loving Giving Local
Presque Isle 100
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Marketplace
Andover Bank/YourErie.com Golf Pass
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Operation Skilled Workforce
Holiday Vacations – Hawaii Trip
Community
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Contests
Birthday Shout Out
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Operation Skilled Workforce
Search
Search
Search
Digital Exclusive Lakeshore Forecast
Regional Forecasts
Posted:
Feb 18, 2022 / 07:48 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2022 / 07:48 PM EST
Don't Miss
Play Port debuts laser tag arena in Erie
Multiple fire departments battle blaze at Crawford County lumber business
Video
Homeowners face flooding and basement pump-outs after rain and snow melt
Video
More News