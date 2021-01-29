Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Digital Exclusive
This Week in Erie
Employment News
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Whats New
Alexa Flash News Brief
Remarkable Women
Pass or Fail
Video Game News
Top Stories
Holi-Stay PA sharing virtual options for Groundhog Day
Pennsylvania to get more doses of COVID vaccine next week
Video
UPMC Hamot patient tower construction completed ahead of schedule
Video
UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent working to expand scheduling process for COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2020 Winter Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Late Run Helps Girard Beat North East
Video
Yanc Leads Cambridge Springs Over Youngsville
Video
Huskies Credit Balance, Chemistry for Strong Start
Video
Gannon Credits Early Success to Months of Togetherness
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
iRock Fitness Video
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
LECOM Motivation Monday
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
Andover Bank/YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Community
Home for the Holidays
Destination PA
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Contests
Remarkable Women
Contests
Past Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption
YourErie 2Go
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Digital Exclusive Mountain Forecast
Regional Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 29, 2021 / 08:33 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2021 / 08:33 PM EST
Events Calendar