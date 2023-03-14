WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Mar 14, 2023 / 12:40 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 14, 2023 / 12:41 AM EDT
March Madness is a single-elimination tournament basketball fans look forward to all year. With online shopping, it’s easy to dress for the occasion.
This month, popular water bottles will face off in a bracket-style competition. Each week, we’ll eliminate bottles until we reveal a single winner.
If you’re planning a spring break getaway, consider this list of top travel essentials before trekking off to your vacation destination.