High pressure will give us nice weather today and into most of tomorrow. Temperatures will gradually warm up. Some showers possible Friday with a front approaching.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 28.00″ / Normal: 23.13″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:15 AM / Sunset: 8:39 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/24 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer

High: 77-81

Wind: SW 5-15, becoming WNW

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy Skies

Low: 64-67 Erie…55-63 Inland and Mountains

Wind: S 5-12

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm. Little more humid. chance of late pm storms

High: 81-85

Wind: SW-N 5-10