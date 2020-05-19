1  of  2
Breaking News
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 120 of 145 people have recovered Department of Health: 63,666 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 4,624 deaths

Digital Exclusive Forecast Inland

Inland Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar