Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Digital Exclusive
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Erie Gives Day
BestReviews
Top Stories
More mosquitoes in Harborcreek test positive for West Nile Virus
Baby formula recalled for not meeting FDA standards, not having enough iron
Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance likely to become Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday, Florida in cone
Live
Business owners react to indoor mask requirement for all Erie County facilities
Video
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2021 Spring Severe Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Heat Week: Area Football Teams Adapt to High Temperatures
Video
Hall of Fame feature: Alan Faneca
Video
SeaWolves pick up series win with 9-4 Sunday victory at Senators
Video
Hall of Fame feature: Troy Polamalu
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Destination PA
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Your Home
Community
Destination PA
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
Contests
Contests
Past Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Digital Exclusive Inland Forecast
Inland Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 10, 2021 / 07:32 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 10, 2021 / 07:32 AM EDT
Don't Miss
More mosquitoes in Harborcreek test positive for West Nile Virus
Baby formula recalled for not meeting FDA standards, not having enough iron
Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance likely to become Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday, Florida in cone
Live
More News