Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
National News
Digital Exclusive
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Veterans Voices
BestReviews
Top Stories
Drying out Monday then big changes
Neighborhood in Summit Township throws Halloween parade
Video
Pennsylvania State Trooper who died from COVID-19 to be buried in Cranesville
Video
Bills overcome sluggish first half, beat Dolphins 26-11
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2021 Spring Severe Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
North East girls volleyball team of the week (10-31-21)
Video
Bills take down Dolphins 26-11 to move to 5-2
Steelers take down Browns 15-10 to win third straight game
Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 8
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Destination PA
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
Hispanic Heritage Month
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Your Home
Operation Skilled Workforce
Community
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Contests
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Digital Exclusive Inland Forecast
Inland Forecasts
by:
Craig Flint
Posted:
Oct 31, 2021 / 07:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2021 / 07:57 PM EDT
Don't Miss
White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19
Neighborhood in Summit Township throws Halloween parade
Video
Longtime Red Sox announcer, player Jerry Remy dies of cancer
More News