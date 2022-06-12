Near Shore Forecast From Your Weather Authority And The National Weather Service:
.MONDAY…Northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Mostly sunny. Waves
1 foot or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT…Northeast winds 5 to 10 knots becoming east and
increasing to 15 to 20 knots. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Waves 1 foot or less building to 1 to 3 feet.
.TUESDAY…East winds 5 to 15 knots becoming northeast. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet subsiding to 1 foot
or less.
Winds and waves higher in and near thunderstorms.