EXTENDED FORECAST PROVIDED BY NWS CLEVELAND:

MONDAY…North winds 5 to 15 knots diminishing to less than

10 knots. Partly sunny. Waves 2 feet or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT…North winds 10 knots or less becoming east.

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Waves

2 feet or less.

.TUESDAY…Northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Mostly sunny. Waves

1 to 3 feet.