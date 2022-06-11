Extended Near Shore Marine Forecast From The National Weather Service and Your Weather Authority.

SUNDAY…South winds 5 to 15 knots becoming west. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Waves 1 foot or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…West winds less than 10 knots becoming north.

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Waves

1 foot or less.

.MONDAY…Northeast winds less than 10 knots. Mostly sunny. Waves

1 foot or less.

Winds and waves higher in and near thunderstorms.