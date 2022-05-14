Extended Lake Forecast Provided By The National Weather Service:

SUNDAY…Southwest winds 5 to 10 knots becoming west. Mostly

cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Waves 1 foot

or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Southwest winds 10 knots or less becoming

southeast. Showers overnight. Waves 1 foot or less.

.MONDAY…South winds 5 to 15 knots becoming west and increasing

to 15 to 25 knots. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Waves

1 foot or less building to 3 to 5 feet. Waves occasionally around

6 feet.

Winds and waves higher in and near thunderstorms.