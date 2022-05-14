Extended Lake Forecast Provided By The National Weather Service:
SUNDAY…Southwest winds 5 to 10 knots becoming west. Mostly
cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Waves 1 foot
or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT…Southwest winds 10 knots or less becoming
southeast. Showers overnight. Waves 1 foot or less.
.MONDAY…South winds 5 to 15 knots becoming west and increasing
to 15 to 25 knots. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Waves
1 foot or less building to 3 to 5 feet. Waves occasionally around
6 feet.
Winds and waves higher in and near thunderstorms.