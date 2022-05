Extended Near Shore Forecast Provided By The NWS:

SUNDAY…South winds 10 knots or less becoming east. Mostly

sunny. Waves 1 foot or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Southeast winds 5 to 10 knots becoming south.

Mostly clear. Waves 1 foot or less.

.MONDAY…South winds 5 to 10 knots becoming southwest. Sunny.

Waves 1 foot or less.