Forecast By The National Weather Service:

SUNDAY…East winds 10 to 15 knots becoming northeast 15 to

20 knots. Sunny. Waves 1 to 3 feet building to 2 to 4 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots becoming southeast

10 to 15 knots. Mostly clear. Waves 2 to 4 feet subsiding to 1 to

3 feet.

.MONDAY…Southeast winds 10 to 15 knots becoming northeast.

Sunny. Waves 2 feet or less.