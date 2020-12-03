Digital Excusive Lakeshore Forecast

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Digital Exclusive
Employment News
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Whats New
Alexa Flash News Brief
Remarkable Women
Pass or Fail
Video Game News
Top Stories
Digital Excusive Mountain Forecast
Video
Charlotte organization buys hotel to house homeless
Video
Stimulus checks? Here’s a breakdown of what’s in the $908 billion bipartisan economic plan
Video
California sheriff who refused to enforce COVID-19 order tests positive for virus
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2020 Winter Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Gotkin, Lakers “Pivot” During Pandemic
Video
Hockey Season Nears Return for Mercyhurst Teams
Video
Cathedral Prep Football Team of the Week (11-29-20)
Video
Browns and Bills Pick up Sunday Victories in Week 12
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
iRock Fitness Video
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
LECOM Motivation Monday
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
2021 Andover Bank/YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Community
Home for the Holidays
Destination PA
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Contests
Remarkable Women
Contests
Past Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption
YourErie 2Go
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Digital Excusive Lakeshore Forecast
Lakeshore Forecast
Posted:
Dec 3, 2020 / 06:09 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2020 / 06:09 AM EST
Events Calendar