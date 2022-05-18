Extended Forecast Provided By The National Weather Service:

TONIGHT…East winds 5 to 10 knots becoming south. Showers

early, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Waves 1 foot or less.

.THURSDAY…Southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. A chance of showers

in the morning. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT…Southwest winds 5 to 15 knots becoming south.

Partly cloudy. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

.FRIDAY…South winds 15 to 20 knots. Mostly sunny. Waves 1 to

3 feet.