Extended Forecast Provided By The National Weather Service:
TONIGHT…East winds 5 to 10 knots becoming south. Showers
early, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms late.
Waves 1 foot or less.
.THURSDAY…Southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. A chance of showers
in the morning. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT…Southwest winds 5 to 15 knots becoming south.
Partly cloudy. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
.FRIDAY…South winds 15 to 20 knots. Mostly sunny. Waves 1 to
3 feet.