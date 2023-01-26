WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Jan 26, 2023 / 06:20 AM EST
Updated: Jan 26, 2023 / 06:20 AM EST
Shooting pain that radiates down the legs from the lower back is associated with sciatica and can be debilitating.
When it’s time for cardio, you could hit the track or settle for some rowing. Rowing offers a full-body workout that’s low impact, but extremely effective.
Stationary bikes are a great way to get your cardio workout in, as they help you stay engaged and motivated during your fitness routine.