WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Craig Flint
Posted: Dec 24, 2022 / 10:10 PM EST
Updated: Dec 24, 2022 / 10:10 PM EST
It’s the holiday weekend. If you still need to get gifts for friends or family members who may be coming in from out of town after Christmas, it’s not too late.
It’s almost Christmas. Whether you are getting a gift card or something you order online and pick up in a store, you can still get some great deals.
Once you’ve tried using a daily planner and experienced the lucidity of your clearly written information, it’s hard not to keep using it.