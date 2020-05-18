Morning Weather Forecast 5/18/2020

Warm front will pass through the area this morning, allowing for warmer and to move into the region. Some showers will develop as well, but not a lot expected. Will keep the threat of some showers tonight into tomorrow with some waves moving through the flow.
Meteorologist Tom Divecchio 7am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.73 /Normal:
1.84″/ Year: 14.83″/Normal: 13.46″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:38 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 41 Minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness with some showers at times, mainly this morning
High: 69-74
Wind: Becoming SE 10-20
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy through midnight with a few showers possible, then some clearing
Low: 48-53
Wind: SE-E 5-15
TUESDAY:
Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. May get a shower or two
High: 64-68
High: 64-68
Winds: ESE 12-25