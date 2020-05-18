Morning Weather Forecast 5/18/2020

Warm front will pass through the area this morning, allowing for warmer and to move into the region. Some showers will develop as well, but not a lot expected. Will keep the threat of some showers tonight into tomorrow with some waves moving through the flow.

Meteorologist Tom Divecchio 7am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.73 /Normal:

1.84″/ Year: 14.83″/Normal: 13.46″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:38 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 41 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness with some showers at times, mainly this morning

High: 69-74

Wind: Becoming SE 10-20

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy through midnight with a few showers possible, then some clearing

Low: 48-53

Wind: SE-E 5-15

TUESDAY:

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. May get a shower or two

High: 64-68

Winds: ESE 12-25Toggle panel: Search Engine Optimization