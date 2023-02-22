Low pressure system will spread a freezing mix this morning. Watch for some black ice mid morning into midday. Mainly rain in the afternoon, except freezing mix will linger in the mountains into early afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 1.07 / Normal: 1.83″ / Year: 6.79″ / Normal: 5.24″

SNOWFALL: TUESDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 14.9″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 82.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset: 6:02 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 55 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy with some freezing mix developing after 9am. Going to mainly rain Erie to Meadville by midday, and by mid afternoon eastern mountains

High: Near 40 Erie….Near 45 inland…36-39 eastern mountains

Wind: E-SE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Periods of rain and possible evening storms. May get some wet snow late

Low: 34-37 Erie/36-46 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 15-25, Becoming NE along the Lakeshore Toward Morning

THURSDAY:

Breezy. Some showers into mid morning. Chance of scattered showers rest of the day.

High: 48-56 Erie…58-64

Wind: SW-W 15-30. Winds may stay NE near the lake

