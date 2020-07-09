1  of  5
Department of Health: 719 new positive COVID-19 cases: Total statewide stands at 92,867
District Attorney: No charges to be filed in Silbaugh, Erie Police incident
Erie County reporting 8 new positive COVID-19 cases; Total stands at 699 cases
St. Bonaventure University removes name of sexual abusive priest from administration building
Erie County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death; total stands at 691 cases and 15 deaths

