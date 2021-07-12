Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Digital Exclusive
YourErie Roots
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Whats New
Alexa Flash News Brief
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive Mountain Forecast
Video
Hagen History Center to reopen next weekend
Video
Erie man reels in good business on the South Pier
Video
Ultimate frisbee tournament returns to Presque Isle State Park
Video
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2021 Spring Severe Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Torkelson, Greene represent SeaWolves, Tigers for American League team in MLB Futures game
Video
Tigers take Texas pitcher Ty Madden 32nd overall in 2021 MLB Draft
Indians select ECU pitcher Gavin Williams 23rd overall in 2021 MLB Draft
Tigers take pitcher Jackson Jobe third overall in 2021 MLB Draft
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Destination PA
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Your Home
Community
Destination PA
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
Contests
Celebrating Seniors
Contests
Past Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Email newsletter signup
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Digital Exclusive Mountain Forecast
Mountain Forecast
Posted:
Jul 12, 2021 / 05:58 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 12, 2021 / 05:58 AM EDT
Don't Miss
Hagen History Center to reopen next weekend
Video
Erie man reels in good business on the South Pier
Video
‘Megafire’: Bootleg Fire in Oregon nearly doubles in size over 24 hours, encompasses over 143,000 acres
More News