Watch: Tornado warning issued for Crawford, Erie, Ashtabula counties

Your Weather Authority Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio has the latest for Thursday’s severe thunderstorm warning.

Expect heavy rain in Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties in Pennsylvania; Ashtabula County in Ohio; and Chautauqua County in New York.

Downtown Erie has experienced flooding around 12th Street, as well as, Liberty and Cherry Streets.

13th and Liberty Streets is impassable. A flood advisory is in effect until 2:15 p.m.

