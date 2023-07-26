Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County is now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15 p.m. Hail and 60 mph wind gusts are expected. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Crawford County until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Be prepared for high wind gusts and potential heavy downpours. Ashtabula County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45 p.m.

