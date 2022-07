A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 11 p.m. for Erie and Crawford counties, as well as all of northeast Ohio.

Strong storms near Cleveland will reportedly affect the Erie area tonight. It has been reported that some of these storms could be severe.

