Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Venango and Forest counties until 8 p.m. Friday.

A few cells are developing in Erie County, especially one west of Albion. This cell is currently producing heavy downpours and lightning on the ground and could hit Edinboro, Waterford, and parts of Cambridge Springs within the next hour.

Erie and Crawford counties are also under a flood watch through Saturday morning.

Venango County is under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Friday, with temperatures up to 104 degrees expected.

Ashtabula County in Ohio is also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, flood watch and heat advisory Friday.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarion until 2:45 p.m.

