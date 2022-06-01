A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the area through 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties all are included in the watch which covers more than 30 counties total.

“Few storms have popped up here and there for now, but the better chance for severe storms is between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.,” said JET 24 meteorologist Tom Atkins. “We’ll monitor and alert of these threats as they come to fruition later, and if any warnings are issued.”

Potential hazards from the storms include wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail up to 1 inch.