(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A severe thunderstorm rolled through Crawford County causing damage to many parts of the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm traveled into the area on Thursday, July 6. Wind damage knocked down several trees and even tore the roofs off of two barns in Hayfield Township.

Credit: Steve Marshall

For the latest weather updates, stay tuned to Your Weather Authority.