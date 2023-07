Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Severe weather is causing more power outages throughout Erie County.

According to Penelec’s outage map, 446 homes are without power as of 3:10 p.m. Those affected are in the City of Erie, Millcreek Borough and Fairview, Greene, Harborcreek, McKean, Millcreek and North East Townships.

Learn about how to report an outage and tips to ensure your safety during an outage here.